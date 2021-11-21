UTSA Stayed Undefeated With A Last Second Touchdown To Beat UAB

There are only three teams that are still undefeated at the FBS level this season. Top-ranked Georgia is the heavy favorite to win the national championship this season, while Cincinnati is steadily making its case to be the first non-Power 5, non-Notre Dame team to make it into the College Football Playoff — with their latest statement coming in a dominant 45-14 win over SMU on Saturday.

The other undefeated squad is one that has flown much further below the radar nationally, as the UTSA Roadrunners from Conference USA entered Saturday at 10-0, ranked 22nd in the most recent CFP rankings. The Roadrunners are an incredible story, a team that is in its 10th year of existence at the FBS level and has never won more than eight games in a season — that season coming in their first in the WAC. Now, Jeff Traylor has them on the rise and with a chance to clinch the C-USA West crown in a big time battle with UAB at home on Saturday.

The Blazers led for much of the proceedings, but UTSA got one final drive to try and get a win, trailing 31-27 late. After getting stuffed on 3rd and goal at the 1, it was one play with four seconds left and a perfect season on the line, when some magic happened for the Roadrunners.

The touchdown that SEALED THE DEAL for @UTSAFTBL! 𝗖-𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗗𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆 pic.twitter.com/w9gP3GtMbj — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) November 21, 2021

A low snap nearly derails the play from the start, but Frank Harris picks the ball up and rolls to his left, lobbing a pass to Oscar Cardenas that gets tipped, forcing Cardenas to stretch for it, still managing to haul it in for the game-winning score. The scene in San Antonio is incredible afterwards, as the fans go absolutely wild for the biggest moment in program history. UTSA won’t be part of the Playoff conversation no matter how their next two games go, but it’s a reminder of how even beyond the Playoff there’s plenty of great stories in college football.