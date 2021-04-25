The most dominant flyweight in UFC history, Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) entered Saturday night on a seven-fight win streak, with five title defenses in the division. Saturday night at UFC 261, Shevchenko was on a mission to show off that dominance in a TKO victory over Jéssica Andrade (21-9) to retain her flyweight belt from Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The biggest LOCK of the century. Valentina Shevchenko mauls Jessica Andrade. Didn’t break a sweat. & the broadcast is seriously talking about “who’s next? I mean Lauren Murphy is out there!” Please. There’s only one women who can give Velntina a fight. @Amanda_Leoa #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/2hsnIpglHh — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) April 25, 2021

IS THERE ANYONE. WHO HAS ANYTHING. FOR VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO! 🏆🇰🇬 @BulletValentina just KEEPS GETTING BETTER. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/4CJhT3xFE2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 25, 2021

The champ opened the first round in dominant fashion, walking down the challenger and peppering her with combinations. While Andrade tried to find her range, Shevchenko shot in for a whopping five takedowns, utterly dominating Andrade while patiently transitioning on the ground.

In the second, Shevchenko did much of the same, taking Andrade down twice before transitioning into the crucifix position and elbowing her opponent into the finish.

For Shevchenko, while she wouldn’t pick who’s next in the flyweight division after the fight, it’s hard to imagine anyone who matches up with her well-rounded abilities.

Shevchenko: "Opponents trying to figure out a weakness of mine? Don't waste your time. There is none.” #UFC261 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 25, 2021

With no clear opponents left in the division, maybe it’s time for a trilogy bought with Amanda Nunes, who has handed Shevchenko her last two losses, both by decision. Four years since her last bout with Nunes, both fighters are at the top of their games and could make for quite the showdown. With Nunes holding both the bantamweight and featherweight belts, it would almost certainly require Shevchenko to move back up the bantamweight division for such a fight to take place.