Steelers Tight End Vance McDonald Delivered A Perfect Stiff Arm On A 75-Yard Touchdown

#Tampa Bay Buccaneers
09.24.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Prior to Monday night’s match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vance McDonald was enjoying a rather anonymous 2018 season. The Steelers tight end had only three catches for 26 yards and, over the course of his career, the 28-year-old McDonald has always been a supporting piece.

However, McDonald thrust himself into the spotlight in a hurry during the Week 3 clash, as he pulverized Buccaneers defensive back with a vicious stiff arm on the way to a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAGSPITTSBURGH STEELERSTAMPA BAY BUCCANEERSVance McDonald

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP