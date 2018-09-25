Getty Image

Prior to Monday night’s match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vance McDonald was enjoying a rather anonymous 2018 season. The Steelers tight end had only three catches for 26 yards and, over the course of his career, the 28-year-old McDonald has always been a supporting piece.

However, McDonald thrust himself into the spotlight in a hurry during the Week 3 clash, as he pulverized Buccaneers defensive back with a vicious stiff arm on the way to a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter.