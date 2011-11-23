Vanessa Hudgens Is The Best Lakers Fan Ever

My favorite thing about the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is that I have every excuse in the world to be as lazy as I want because tomorrow I get to watch football and do absolutely nothing else. Thank you, pilgrims. Thank you, Native Americans. Although I am sorry about how everything turned out. Really wish I could do something about that, but I can’t, so let’s settle on some high fives and legal gambling.

If you’re wondering what the hell I’m talking about and if I’m going to make a point, the answer is Vanessa Hudgens and yes. I have a huge thing for V-Hudg and for some reason I just now saw a bunch of photos of her at Los Angeles Lakers games last season, and her shirt is practically falling off and I think that’s awesome. Also, she walks around in public wearing shorts that shouldn’t be legal while also wearing Lakers shirts and that justifies my existence as a sports blogger.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. I will be around tomorrow doing NFL stuff and while I know that I’m not as fun as our cooler older brothers at Kissing Suzy Kolber, hopefully we make fun of the Miami Dolphins and talk about cheerleaders, too. And Brandon and I will be posting other fun things here and there. In the meantime, let’s all give thanks to Vanessa Hudgens’ love of the Lakers.

