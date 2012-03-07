Victor Cruz Looks All Pretty Now

Since bursting onto the New York Giants’ roster as a dominating speed receiver, Victor Cruz has become the NFL’s latest prom king – that out-of-nowhere stud that captures the spotlight and is beloved by everyone. Well, everyone except for Cowboys, Eagles and Redskins fans. But you get the point, people love Cruz and he’s certainly responded well to the new found fame.

After the Giants won the Super Bowl, Cruz seemed to be on a mission to become a household name, as he was the focus of rumors and invites to appear from TNA Wrestling to the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York City. And while he hasn’t accepted everything – sorry, TNA – he has made some wise decisions, like cutting the ribbon at Fashion Week with Kate Upton. Seriously, biggest no-brainer of all-time. “Would you like this giant box of Ferraris? Or would you like to stand next to Kate Upton?” Not even a debate.

But now I’m starting to wonder if maybe Cruz is getting a little too big for his own helmet these days. I understand the excitement of being thrust from unknown to elite, but let’s try to mix a little modesty in this smoothie of swag, can we? Case in point: Cruz joined LeBron James and Amar’e Stoudamire as part of the NY Post’s Page Six fashion makeover, and, well… New York truly has him now.