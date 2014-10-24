This Animated Video Tells The Story Behind Adam Sandler’s Attempt To See Shaq’s Penis

10.24.14 6 Comments

Last year on Conan while promoting Grown Ups 2, Adam Sandler told an amusing story about the time he tried to spy on Shaquille O’Neal in the shower. Sandler’s goal of course was to see Shaq’s beautiful penis in the flesh. As the story goes, Sandler hid in the locker room area to make his move but was spotted by Shaq’s security guard.

Yada, yada, yada…I don’t want to ruin it for those of you haven’t heard it before.

Anyway, the story now has an animated version courtesy of Team Coco. Not to oversell it but yes, it’s the best video you’ll see today.

The thing is, that punchline, I can totally see Shaq saying that. It’s what makes the story great.

