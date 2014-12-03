Watch Derrick Rose Bank In A One-Handed, Off-Balance Buzzer-Beater To Send A Game Into Double Overtime

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks played the game of the year last night in a back-and-forth affair that ultimately ended after two overtimes with a Dallas victory. At the end of the first overtime, Derrick Rose hit an off-balance, one-handed three-pointer that has to be seen to be believed.

We’ve seen Rose use that one-handed push in the lane, but never from that distance. Frankly, we’re shocked he didn’t hurt himself in the process.