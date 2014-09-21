Vine Of The Year? Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Leaves Patriots Owner Hanging On A High-Five Attempt

Senior Editor
09.21.14 4 Comments

Robert Kraft needs to hire an official high-fiver because Mark Wahlberg’s not doing it right.

He’s got a lot in common with Tom Brady, doesn’t he?

