Jon Stewart Perfectly Summed Up The Ridiculous Back-And-Forth Between The Rams And St. Louis Cops

Here is a timeline of the insanely stupid back-and-forth between the St. Louis Police Officers Association and The St. Louis Rams.

1) Rams players hold up their hands in tribute to Michael Brown

2) St. Louis Police Officers Association condemn the act, asks the NFL to punish them

3) SLPA claims Rams president apologizes to them

4) Rams president says, “no way Jose”, I did not do that

5) SLPA says “yes you did and here’s the memo”

6) Rams president says “you misunderstood me”

7) SLPA says “no, you don’t know what apology means”

Yeah, that actually happened. In real life. Jon Stewart perfectly summed up the nonsense in this video.

This basically amounts to…

[SBNation]