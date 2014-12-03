Jon Stewart Perfectly Summed Up The Ridiculous Back-And-Forth Between The Rams And St. Louis Cops

Here is a timeline of the insanely stupid back-and-forth between the St. Louis Police Officers Association and The St. Louis Rams.
1) Rams players hold up their hands in tribute to Michael Brown
2) St. Louis Police Officers Association condemn the act, asks the NFL to punish them
3) SLPA claims Rams president apologizes to them
4) Rams president says, “no way Jose”, I did not do that
5) SLPA says “yes you did and here’s the memo”
6) Rams president says “you misunderstood me”
7) SLPA says “no, you don’t know what apology means”
Yeah, that actually happened. In real life. Jon Stewart perfectly summed up the nonsense in this video.
This basically amounts to…
#NotAllCops is perfect for the situation.
I’m sure Jon Stewart Totally Demolished it Last Night! but it’s not that complicated: Players can’t do this. I mean they can if the really want to, but only if all the other players suppress their urge to use their job to display their opinion of what’s in the news. This is one of those times when you can defend the single act while noting that it would be a total mess if everyone did it for an ever-changing array of issues.
Because you’d have to defend such displays for every opinion, even ones you disagree with. If a group of players displayed support for Wilson, you’d see a very different take from Jon Stewart.