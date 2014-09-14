Watch Jonathan Papelbon Get Ejected After Taunting Phillies Fans With A Crotch Grab

Jonathan Papelbon was asked to shut down the Marlins in the 9th inning with a 4-1 lead. He didn’t. He didn’t even come close. In fact, Papelbon gave four runs before the inning was over. As he walked off the field to boos, Papelbon made an obscene gesture, grabbing his crotch.
(Again, this was in Philly, Papelbon’s own fans)
Here’s a slow-motion look.
The umpires watched the whole thing go down and ejected Papelbon on the spot. He wasn’t too happy.
Sure, you could make a case that Papelbon was adjusting his balls. After all, as the announcers suggest, there’s a lot going on down there.
He’s such a nice young man.
Isn’t that how Philadelphians say hello?
Hello = crotch grab
How u doin = battery toss
I hate more than ANYTHING when people try to deny shit they obviously fucking did. You’re caught you idiot, quit lying to get out of it and just accept it. You should get punished harder for trying to weasel out of the shitty things you do when you deny them.
Look out! We’ve got a badass over here. Papelbon is irate over being ejected from a game he had absolutely zero chance of getting back into. Seems logical. So he decides to get in the face of a 60 year old man.
Papelbon a douche?
Next you’re going to tell me that
