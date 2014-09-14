Watch Jonathan Papelbon Get Ejected After Taunting Phillies Fans With A Crotch Grab

#Philadelphia Phillies #MLB
Senior Editor
09.14.14 6 Comments

Jonathan Papelbon was asked to shut down the Marlins in the 9th inning with a 4-1 lead. He didn’t. He didn’t even come close. In fact, Papelbon gave four runs before the inning was over. As he walked off the field to boos, Papelbon made an obscene gesture, grabbing his crotch.

(Again, this was in Philly, Papelbon’s own fans)

Here’s a slow-motion look.

The umpires watched the whole thing go down and ejected Papelbon on the spot. He wasn’t too happy.

Sure, you could make a case that Papelbon was adjusting his balls. After all, as the announcers suggest, there’s a lot going on down there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Phillies#MLB
TAGSJONATHAN PAPELBONMLBPHILADELPHIA PHILLIESPhillies fans

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP