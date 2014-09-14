Watch Jonathan Papelbon Get Ejected After Taunting Phillies Fans With A Crotch Grab

Jonathan Papelbon was asked to shut down the Marlins in the 9th inning with a 4-1 lead. He didn’t. He didn’t even come close. In fact, Papelbon gave four runs before the inning was over. As he walked off the field to boos, Papelbon made an obscene gesture, grabbing his crotch.

(Again, this was in Philly, Papelbon’s own fans)

Here’s a slow-motion look.

The umpires watched the whole thing go down and ejected Papelbon on the spot. He wasn’t too happy.

Sure, you could make a case that Papelbon was adjusting his balls. After all, as the announcers suggest, there’s a lot going on down there.