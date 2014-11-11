Are Kevin Love And Kyrie Irving Pretending To Smoke A Joint With This Victory Handshake?

11.11.14

Mr. Belding comes rushing into the arena…”hey, hey, hey what is going on here.”

That’s Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving celebrating their third win of the year with an interesting handshake. Make of it what you will. I think it’s downright hilarious.

[SBNation]

