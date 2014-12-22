Watch One Of The Nastiest Brawls In College Football History Break Out At The End Of The Miami Beach Bowl

A huge, huge fight broke out at the end of this afternoon’s Miami Bowl between Memphis and BYU. Moments after Memphis sealed the victory in overtime, players exchanged wild haymakers in what has to be one of the largest brawls in college football history.
Just when you thought it was over, just when you thought things had settled down, BYU’s Kai Nacua came flying in with a Kermit Washington cheap shot.
BYU has a pretty strict honor code so Nacua might have to answer some serious questions when he returns to Salt Lake City.
Maybe he was getting back at the guy who gave him that nasty cut? Unless he cheap shotted himself?
Kai is probably going to want to bone up on transfer rules on the plane ride back.
#12 NACUA of BYU is such a coward! He should be expelled from their tem permanently..
TouTitOut, I actually show the punch by the Memphis player that caused the cut. Kai came in acting all tough and swung at the Tiger player and missed. The Tiger player threw a perfect counter punch and knocked him off his feet. I guess he was took much of a chump to go after the guy who jacked him and just decided to cheap shot some that was being held by a Memphis coach.
Man, those Mormons got upset.
MEMPHIS PLAYER: The third testament you guys put out a bunch of years back was poorly written.
BYU PLAYER: OH HELL NO!!!
/starts chucking knuckles.
*BYU PLAYER: Oh HECK no!*
/fixeditforyou
Add both of them to the Big 12 asapl
Those funny Mormons
They’ll hide behind this statement
“It’s the Will of God”