Watch One Of The Nastiest Brawls In College Football History Break Out At The End Of The Miami Beach Bowl

A huge, huge fight broke out at the end of this afternoon’s Miami Bowl between Memphis and BYU. Moments after Memphis sealed the victory in overtime, players exchanged wild haymakers in what has to be one of the largest brawls in college football history.

Just when you thought it was over, just when you thought things had settled down, BYU’s Kai Nacua came flying in with a Kermit Washington cheap shot.

BYU has a pretty strict honor code so Nacua might have to answer some serious questions when he returns to Salt Lake City.