Watch Rob Gronkowski Morph Into ‘Spring Break Gronk’ And Hit On This Reporter

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rob Gronkowski continued the “Summer of Gronk” in a vintage Gronk interview with Tara Molina of FOX 4 in Fort Meyers. After some friendly back and forth and a few clips of Gronk running on the beach Baywatch Style, cupid’s arrow hit someone straight in the derriere.



Tara Molina: What are you doing for Valentine’s Day?

Rob Gronkowski: I don’t know what are you doing?

He had you at hello Tara, you just didn’t know it.

FOX 4

[TMZ]