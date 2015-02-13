Watch Rob Gronkowski Morph Into ‘Spring Break Gronk’ And Hit On This Reporter

Rob Gronkowski continued the “Summer of Gronk” in a vintage Gronk interview with Tara Molina of FOX 4 in Fort Meyers. After some friendly back and forth and a few clips of Gronk running on the beach Baywatch Style, cupid’s arrow hit someone straight in the derriere.
Tara Molina: What are you doing for Valentine’s Day?
Rob Gronkowski: I don’t know what are you doing?
He had you at hello Tara, you just didn’t know it.
[TMZ]
I freaking guarantee after the cameras stopped rolling he tried to do a body shot of that lady.
As anti-Patriots as I am, I can’t help but to enjoy this dude. I just hope we don’t get any Roethlisberger type allegations any time soon.
Did I mishear or did he say “reaxin'”? If so, it’s now in my vocabulary.
I bet he boinked her
I used to hate Gronkowski
Now, he’s like Jesus
Here, here … { [(or hear, hear) I refuse to google the proper use of this term] And I love parenthetical citatiions}
I like to think he hits on Giselle when Brady isn’t around. Or right in front of him, either way.
Ft Meyers is a shithole.
*Florida is a shithole.
GRONK SMASH