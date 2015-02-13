Watch Rob Gronkowski Morph Into ‘Spring Break Gronk’ And Hit On This Reporter

#New England Patriots
Senior Editor
02.13.15 9 Comments

Rob Gronkowski continued the “Summer of Gronk” in a vintage Gronk interview with Tara Molina of FOX 4 in Fort Meyers. After some friendly back and forth and a few clips of Gronk running on the beach Baywatch Style, cupid’s arrow hit someone straight in the derriere.

Tara Molina: What are you doing for Valentine’s Day?
Rob Gronkowski: I don’t know what are you doing?

He had you at hello Tara, you just didn’t know it.

Tara Molina

FOX 4

[TMZ]

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGSflirtingNew England PatriotsROB GRONKOWSKISummer of Gronk

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP