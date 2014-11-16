Chivalry Is Dead: A Man Wrestled A Ball Away From A Woman At Yesterday’s Saints/Bengals Game

Senior Editor
11.16.14

Sir, excuse me sir, that ball was not meant for you. Jerk store on line one.

The Bengals’ Jermaine Gresham tossed a ball towards a fan after a touchdown in the third quarter. But as the woman went to retrieve the ball, a Saints fan stepped in and ripped it away from her. It was kinda mean and will likely get this man a lot of unwanted attention the next few days.

Chivalry is dead.

