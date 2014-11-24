Watch A Hockey Player Dressed As The Riddler Beat Up A Hockey Player Dressed As Batman

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As it turns out, Batman isn’t the hero the Toledo Walleye need, nor the one it deserves right now. On Saturday night, the Walleye played the Evansville IceMen on “Heroes Night” complete with hockey jerseys of the Batman and The Riddler. Late in the third period, two players went toe-to-toe and dammit Batman use your utility belt!

How do you lose a fight to a guy named Edward Nigma? What a sad, sad day for superheroes.

In all seriousness though, the jerseys were sold after the game at auction with proceeds benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association, March of Dimes and the Walleye Wishing Well.

