Watch A Hockey Player Dressed As The Riddler Beat Up A Hockey Player Dressed As Batman

#Batman
Senior Editor
11.24.14 3 Comments

As it turns out, Batman isn’t the hero the Toledo Walleye need, nor the one it deserves right now. On Saturday night, the Walleye played the Evansville IceMen on “Heroes Night” complete with hockey jerseys of the Batman and The Riddler. Late in the third period, two players went toe-to-toe and dammit Batman use your utility belt!

How do you lose a fight to a guy named Edward Nigma? What a sad, sad day for superheroes.

In all seriousness though, the jerseys were sold after the game at auction with proceeds benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association, March of Dimes and the Walleye Wishing Well.

[Puck Daddy]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmanHOCKEY FIGHTSTHE RIDDLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP