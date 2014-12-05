Watch A Wild Baboon Interrupt A Golf Tournament, Scaring Luke Donald Half To Death

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
12.05.14 10 Comments

There’s probably a back story to this and that’s fine and stuff. But for now, let’s just watch this WILD BABOON MONKEYING AROUND ON THE GOLF COURSE!

Move B*itch!

Yep, this actually happened. This isn’t an elaborate photoshop or anything. During this morning’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, Luke Donald was chased away by a freakin’ baboon.

Again, let’s watch.

So what was the baboon doing? Was he playing through? Maybe he really needed to take a crap. I bet that was it. I know I do that on the golf course. You get to the 5th hole and you’re like, damn I really gotta drop this deuce. But you don’t want to go all the way back to the clubhouse so you’re stuck in the middle of nowhere and you grab a golf towel and lean against a tree and shut up, like you haven’t done that.

(via @Shane Bacon)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSINSANE MONKEYSMONKEYSViral Videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP