The Buffalo Bills had been, by far, the worst team in the NFL through two weeks of the season. Their opening day loss to the Ravens was an abject disaster, highlighted by an atrocious showing from Nathan Peterman at quarterback.

A week later, they lost 31-20 to the Chargers in a game where the final score wasn’t indicative of how badly they played, to the point that Vontae Davis legitimately retired at halftime. Week 3 looked like it was set up for the Bills to get an absolute beatdown at the hands of the 1-0-1 Vikings, considered one of the best teams in the league.

As such, the Bills were 16.5-point underdogs at the close of the day — the line was as large as 17 at some books during the week — which is about as high as you’ll ever see in the NFL. The Vikings were -2000 on the money line (that is, the odds of them simply winning outright), which meant every $100 bet would net you a strong $5. One bettor at the Westgate Superbook was so sure of the Vikings win he strolled to the window confidently and placed $9,000 on Minnesota to win outright in an effort to win $450.