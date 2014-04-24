Vintage Best And Worst: WCW Bash At The Beach ’96

#Ric Flair #Sting #Hulk Hogan #Pro Wrestling #Vintage Best And Worst
04.24.14 4 years ago 72 Comments
– Sup guys. David D. here. You may know me from my writing over at The Smoking Section and also as Brandon Stroud’s NXT bro and also lots and lots of comments about Sasha Banks. I’ve always wanted to do these Best and Worsts scheduling has sucked forever and ever. However, thanks to a little gimmick called the WWE Network, I can provide reviews of old school pay-per-views on my own pace without worrying about being in front of a TV at any time. With that said…

When the network launched, I embarked on a mission to watch every WWE/WCW/ECW PPV from Royal Rumble 1993 up until the present. Now, I’m somewhere in 1997 (WCW Spring Stampede 1997 to be exact). This is where you come in. We have two options:

I can just go from where I am now in 1997 and review every pay-per-view in chronological order
or

2) I can just hop around and hit pay-per-views upon request

or

3) (there are three options, SWERVE) I can do a combination of both, going through in order and taking breaks to hit pay-per-views based on your requests in between.

Just hit the comments and let me know what you want and we’ll go from there because we’re family. Anyway, we’re going to start with Bash at the Beach 1996 because it’s right around where I am now and it Changed Wrestling Forever or something.

So follow me on Twitter at @DavidDTSS and let me know what you think. I’ll just be there tweeting about wrestling and rap and cinnamon rolls.

Let’s go!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#Sting#Hulk Hogan#Pro Wrestling#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBASH AT THE BEACHBOBBY HEENANCHRIS BENOITDEAN MALENKODiamond Dallas PageDISCO INFERNOHACKSAW JIM DUGGANHULK HOGANKEVIN NASHKEVIN SULLIVANKONNANLEX LUGERmacho man randy savageMEAN GENEMISS ELIZABETHNWOPRO WRESTLINGPSICOSISREY MYSTERIORic FlairSCOTT HALLSTEVE MCMICHAELSTINGTONY SCHIAVONEVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCWWOMAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP