Vintage Best And Worst: WCW Bash At The Beach ’96

When the network launched, I embarked on a mission to watch every WWE/WCW/ECW PPV from Royal Rumble 1993 up until the present. Now, I’m somewhere in 1997 (WCW Spring Stampede 1997 to be exact). This is where you come in. We have two options:
I can just go from where I am now in 1997 and review every pay-per-view in chronological order
or
2) I can just hop around and hit pay-per-views upon request
or
3) (there are three options, SWERVE) I can do a combination of both, going through in order and taking breaks to hit pay-per-views based on your requests in between.
Just hit the comments and let me know what you want and we’ll go from there because we’re family. Anyway, we’re going to start with Bash at the Beach 1996 because it’s right around where I am now and it Changed Wrestling Forever or something.
I like Option C, mostly going in order and then hitting some by request. This was a super interesting period in time and it would be cool to hear your thoughts on it.
I’m also for Option C. Well done write-up, and that last BEST really hit home for me. Based on your commentary about Elizabeth, I’m guessing we’re roughly the same age, and my dad was the one who got me into wrestling.
Now, let me ask you this – does your dad still watch? If so, does he really, REALLY like guys like Cena and the Undertaker and still not really buy CM Punk and Daniel Bryan? I love talking about wrestling with my dad, but it’s also infuriating, because we’ll just be having a nice conversation and he’ll throw shade at Bryan, or the Wyatts, or the Shield (who he’s coming around to now that they’re faces), and I have to keep the dismissive wanking gesture that I’m making out of my phone voice.
My dad is a big fan of “realism” like if guys look like they’re legit smacking the crap out of people. So he was pumped to see Brock back. He hasn’t watched in a while though…he’s sort of been talking more about MMA lately
I have the same problem with my mom. We spent a good 20 minutes arguing about Brock after he broke the streak at Wrestlemania. She is still very much cheer for the good guys boo the bad guys.
Man, Luger was friggin jacked. He almost looks like the late great Warrior with the face-paint.
I’ve never understood how someone so jacked. Could throw the WEAKEST clotheslines I’ve ever seen…
Lugar is a great example of a huge guy that never seemed strong in the ring, outside of slamming Yokozuna of course.
I’m a fan of jumping about and reviewing individual PPV’s, as long as we can get a bit more extensive of a background to what’s going on. If you’re going through them chronologically, that’s not as important but I think if you’re going from WCW 96 to WWF 94 to ECW 98 or whatever, having a bit of an explanation for people would be helpful. Also, this makes me sound like a dick but please spellcheck/grammar check these things a teensy bit more, this caused my nose to start bleeding by page 2.
I was on vacation with my family but my dad was still going to work every evening. I made him take me home with him that night so I could see this ppv on our [perfectly legal] descrambler box. That’s how hot this angle was. I willingly went home in the middle of a beach vacation. I really wish WCW had survived a few more years to make it to the digital revolution. Tell me you wouldn’t DVR Nitro and fast forward through all the bad parts or catch recaps on hulu or something.
FYI, The Angel wasn’t an Hell’s Angel, he was an Guardian Angel. Which is pretty much the same as an cop without being an cop gimmick. I’m guessing “The Boss” was too similar to “The Bossman” so WCW had to change it. The only reason why I remember it is because of the vignettes and they were treating him like he was a totally different person.
I seem to recall Bruce Springsteen’s people might not have been crazy about the name “The Boss.” I don’t know if I’m remembering that correctly though, or if that was just a rumor.
…That also makes me wonder how WCW didn’t get sued over the name “Sting.” Oh well.
Also, how did Rotundo and Traylor get dropped from the nWo but Vincent/Virgil had a job for seemingly a decade?
@Pencil-Necked Geek I had heard that Steve “Sting” Borden owns the rights to the name Sting and Gordon “Sting” Sumner has to pay Steve to use the name (Typically like a dollar though)
I’m not particularly partial to any of the options, I won’t lose any sleep over it, but if pressed, I’d say go in order.
The thing that always bothered me about the main event here (and yeah, I thought way too much about it): There was absolutely no reason for the NWO guys to be DQ’d (DQd? Dee-qued?). Hall and Nash wrestled most of a 6-man tag match a man down; their third man came in, executed his finisher and got the pin. So … why’d they ring the bell? Hogan turning heel was just an automatic DQ? He did throw the ref out of the ring, but I feel the match was already over by that point. And Schiavone disgustedly says, “We’re not acknowledging that 3-count,” but why? It was a legit pin, was it not? This continues to bother me.
no tag in?
I think the whole idea of the handicap match/Hogan showing up when the babyfaces were down was all designed to flip the wrestling trope on its head. Anyone trained by professional wrestling would KNOW that of course Hogan isn’t coming out to backstab the babyfaces, they both had the advantage AND at that moment were down.
Enjoyed this. I’d like you to hop around and write whatever you’d like to write about.
This review just reminded me of how many of my early childhood WWF favorites (and not so favorites) had already jumped ship to WCW – Hogan, Duggan (I was a kid, of course I had his foam 2×4), Heenan, Mean Gene, Bossman, SAVAGE, etc. I was never a big WCW fan as a kid, and them turning Hogan heel just solidified it for me. It was bad enough they took Hogan away.
Then I grew up, rewatched old Hogan matches, and was thankful he jumped ship lolololol.
Option C is fine. Great review.
Halloween Havoc 97 if only to see what you have to say about Dusty’s insane commentary during Savage/DDP.
“Worst: Stop calling it a Frankensteiner”
I thought to be a huracanrana it had to finish up in a rana pin. No rana = Frankensteiner, instead of just calling it a headscissors takedown or whatever.
I thought a Frankensteiner was just a top rope hurricanrana.
I thought a top rope hurricanrana was called a Splash Mountain
I tend to agree with PreacherMan. Originally, anyway. The common usage has changed, though.
I always assumed that Americans called it a Frankensteiner because Scott Steiner was the first person the mainstream American audience saw use it. I’ve never heard of a top rope hurricanrana specifically being called a Frankensteiner.
frankensteiner they land on their head, hurracarana is them landing on their back?
The announcers called it a “Frankensteiner” because Scott Steiner told them to call it that. If you know anything about Scott Steiner, you’d understand why they complied with his request.
I’m a chronological order fan, but also, I want you to want to do this as long as possible so I don’t want you getting to the first Souled Out or some other crap PPV and saying screw it. So you do it however you want that interests you. Which might just be Option C. So yeah.
Whichever way we go, could we get a week notice of what’s coming next? This way it’s easier to follow along. Especially with options B & C.
It’s great to watch shows thinking “I can’t wait to see what X says about Y in the Best and Worst”
That’s a good idea…I’ll try to let you know what’s coming up next when I do these
This is a great feature, thanks!
Option 3 is good. There is so much ground to cover that a strict chronological order may burn everyone out. Cherry picking the PPVs you want to watch will keep it fun.
I would like to throw out a vote for my favorite PPV of all time: ECW Heatwave ’98.
Haha, I was just watching that last night, thinking I’d be able to fall asleep with it on. That didn’t happen.
I had no idea what “DTSS” stood for until now. You learn something new every day.
Also, this PPV being 18 years old makes me feel ridiculously ancient.
Additional worst: steiner brothers and Harlem Heat getting pushed to pre show in favor of the dpg collar match
Best: sting face paint for ubity, because, just because.
Yeah option c is the way to go.
Any order you want, I’m just glad you’re doing this! I guess it would be cool to read them chronologically so we can follow along though, like Brandon is doing with the old NXT shows. I would honestly read one of these every day.
Man, you really have to get over the Benoit thing. I know it sucks and was horrible but you just write the same sentence for him every time he pops up in a review that you do.
Dude’s entitled to his opinion just like you are to yours.
Option D: only PPVs that feature LA PARKA
I’d go with option 1. That way we can lead up to the inevitable shitfest of Sting/Hogan starcade and we can all froth at the mouth as to why that PPV was so GD shitty.
I’m going to make a suggestion: Maybe reduce some of those B&W’s and write more content after each best or worst. Not everything has to be a best or worst. Otherwise, good job.
Also, like you, the Ms. Elizabeth timeline of her looks pretty matched with my youth too. Lets be best friends.
Holy shit, College Hill the show on BET? Bringing back memories of when I wanted to be black more than anything else in the world and would feel bad for missing 5 minutes of 106 and Park.
Yay for retro reviews! Good stuff,sir. Also, I am generally for chronological order but I can see the appeal of option c. I also wish I would have thought of picking a month/year and watching all the ppvs. Instead I started with Bunkhouse Stampede 1988 & went straight through just WCW. Maybe if I was watching the other companies I would be past 1995.
Oh! And I have been making that argument for Bobby Heenen since the night it aired.
Update: I’ll be doing WWF King Of The Ring 1996 next. It’s just like 3 weeks before this PPV, which is crazy to think about.
As long as you cover race-baiting Shawn Michaels up to and including the Screwjob, I’m good with following the pack.
yeah, this is what I’m thinking too.
WCW Greed, the last PPV they did, is kind of a fascinating watch, if only because the best match is Jason Jett (?) v. Kwee Wee (???)
People criticize Heenan because we have hindsight. No one at the time was complaining about Heenan saying jack.
Not criticizing you, David. I’m just saying that there’s a lot of revisionist history. I never caught it the first time.
In hindsight, that was the line of the show, because it was Bobby hating on Hogan again. Which turned out to be “true”. Of course, I had to throw it in a relative’s face that Heenan was “RIGHT about Hogan”.
That family member STILL owes me $20.
And yeah, some of the younger wrestling fans try to demonize the past generations just to make their era look good.
When the actual swerve happened, nobody paid any attention to Heenan saying it. It was just regular Heenan. We wonly look at it retroactively.
Kinda like in 15 years, people will look for the “moment” where it was telegraphed the Streak was ending.
There was really no comparison to doing what Hogan did, and there still isn’t. The cena heel turn if it ever comes will be “shocking”, except it really won’t, because it’s been done before. To take the icon of wrestling, the beloved hero, and have him turn his back on everything he was said to have stood for, and develop a narcisstic streak that most people didn’t really know much about (the dirt sheets were almost non-existent at the time), turning hogan heel was the perfect storm of events.
The only thing that might rival the shock value is if Daniel Bryan interferes in the Summerslam match to help HHH go over Roman Reigns. Even then not really.
And this should have been mentioned…. Lex Luger gives the worst promos EVER. We like to talk about how certain stars today aren’t good on the mic. None of them are worse than luger in this ppv.
This was great. I vote for whatever option gets you to write the most of these
Option C. Regardless of what is eventually chosen though, I am SO on board with this new series of Bests/Worsts. Seriously, I can’t describe how happy I am to see this become a thing and see all of these classic PPVs that for better or worse shaped the wrestling-loving man I am today. Especially WCW ones.
Bests forever for Dean Malenko matches.
What if you made it a votable thing, where you would pick 3-5 PPVs you’d like to write about, and we can vote for the one that interests us the most? Then it’s a win-win.
I think this here Scott feller’s got yer idear, right here.
I vote we go “High Fidelity” on this and go with option D: autobiographical
I vote for that one PPV where Funaki won the Cruiserweight Championship because Funaki won the Cruiserweight Championship.
You are the only wrestling writer that I agree with on just about everything you write. It’s pretty awesome.
In Defense Of Bobby Heenan:
“‘Yeah, but WHOSE SIDE IS HE ON?!'”
“He’s been criticized as going in business for himself and ruining the surprise but I don’t see that side. Heenan ALWAYS said stuff like that about Hogan. He’d always accuse Hogan of doing something heelish when he’d go to the ring… Heenan was just being Heenan.”
David D., I know that I am NOT the only one who agrees with that sentiment. I have been saying it for years: “Bobby spoiled NOTHING. His character HATES Hogan’s guts, of COURSE he’s going to crap on Hogan.” I DO believe he went into business for himself when he was STILL hating on Hogan after the betrayal (“What have I been saying about him ALL these years, huh?… Told ya so.”).
And I don’t think Schiavone and Dusty were trying to ruin anything either. They were busy propping up Hogan to counter Bobby’s hating (“WHAT are you TALKING about?!”). I believe that confirm’s Bischoff saying (in Controversy Creates CA$H) that he did NOT disclose this to the commentary team.