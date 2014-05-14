Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 7/13/10 Season 2 Episode 6

Pre-show notes:
Did I miss the RAW recap, or was it so bad it didn’t warrant one?
Sitting at the top of With Leather in our giant TOP BUZZ box. [uproxx.com]
It isn’t showing up on mobile view. Neither is Total Divas.
I am on mobile; that’s why I missed it. Thanks guys.
When does Justin Gabriel become a werewolf, and is he currently a werewolf?
He became a werewolf post-Corre, I believe, when he was tearing it up on NXT against Mike McGillicutty. I believe he is no longer a werewolf, but he has wings on his boots.
So… now he’s Namor?
I’d love to see Randy Orton as a guest on Percy Watson’s show. Orton sits down and they spend the next 10 minutes studdering their way thru awkward conversation before they finally find common ground on the topic “pants suck don’t they?”
Then they spend the next hour laughing and talking like lifelong best friends reunited
Orton and Watson in a full-on 48 Hours remake.
I’m starting to realize John Cena is basically a good dude, but seems to have very little understanding of how wrestling is supposed to work and thus probably shouldn’t have any stroke when it comes to making decisions.
I think it’s funny that you think Cena is the one that makes these decisions.
I think its really funny and sad that you think the only guy who has had a consistent push in the last 10 years, is the WWE’s go to person for anything and everything inside and outside of wrestling, not to mention their cash cow, doesn’t have a say in his booking.
From what I’ve heard, Cena is such a company man through and through that he trusts the company with his decisions. Nothing to back that up, but I seem to remember hearing that somewhere, so take that as you will.
I thought like Foil and Tigre too, for a long time, until I heard this from Talk Is Jericho (albeit reported by Cageside Seats):
[www.cagesideseats.com]
While I don’t think it’s something that Cena does intentionally as an egomaniac, he definitely can get lost in his character being superman, it seems.
I thought the opening pic was Angelo Dawkins at first. I do like that WWE is such a green company with its recycling.
Also, I gotta watch this when I get home to see if there’s a moment during the battle royal where Skip Sheffield and Michael McGillicutty glance over and make bashful eye contact with each other while silently agreeing not to fight
You know, if Bryan’s injury is to severe and he has to be stripped of the titles, they should determine the next champion via a Keg Carrying Challenge.
As awesome as that’d be, all I can imagine is Cena lifting 4 kegs on his shoulders at once then giving a speech about how the whole WWE universe (even though some love him and some hate him) was helping him carry those kegs all the way to the championship
Cesaro would probably be disqualified for tossing his through the Titantron.
I didn’t get why NXT-2 got survivor series 2010’s (or was it 2009’s?) theme at first, but after a good listen it because my favourite ironic thing in WWE for some time!
God, “Be Yourself” is one of my favourite themes in wrestling ever. But I never knew it was Ashley Massaro’s (or that Massaro has 2 s’s in her name…) I only knew it from the SvR games.
Seriously, 2009-2010 had some of my favourite wrestlers and PPVs themes in wrestling ever.
Best ones were around ’04 – ’05 when I was watching.
‘YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME?! *blastbeats* ON THIS DAAAAAY, I SEE CLEAAAARLYYYY, EVERYTHIIIING HAS COME TO LIIIIIFE!’
‘Bobobobo BEE bobobobo BEE bobobobo BEE bobobobo BEE BEE’
‘YOU SUCK! YOU SUCK! YOU SUCK! YOOOOU SUUUUUUCK! *orchestral music*’
Booker’s pre-King Booker theme…Christy with her Hives…and of course Kane’s ‘Slow Chemical’.
wow, those are some of my favourite ever! Edge’s for example is my #1 all time favourite forever and ever. and kane’s slow chemical is up there. I just never knew “when exactly” they started, because I started watching roughly around 2008.
how the hell did Miz end up like how he is now after how great he was in 2010-2011?!
whatever. anyways, what do you suggest/wish for him going forward? never coming back to wrestling again, staying a jobber forever or finding some way to get his mojo back even when that could require some new guy that is getting a push’s spot?
I always thought that he could do well back in the tag division again, like he was with Morrison, Truth or Big Show (kinda), hovering around and having good matches like rybaxel are doing since falling from glory.
(same thing for Sandow, who I also wish would team with Aiden English to give us GOLDEN tag team moments like he used to do in the Rhodes Scholars…)
Honestly I always liked him and Riley together as kind of an A-hole fratboy’ish tag team. They both just have that natural jerky vibe and they had really good chemistry together. They just compliment each other perfectly as the overprivileged, quietly racist upper-middle class white fraternity guys anyone who’s ever been to college can recognize
I’d say have Miz start doing the PPV preshow panels that Riley is on and have them act really obnoxious (or just be themselves) and laugh at each others jokes, talk over the other analysts etc. Eventually have them talk crap about some tag team, then that team calls them out and viola they’re back on the tag team scene.
That whole Wrestlemania killed him, not just the match which didn’t help but the whole build.
Despite being WWE Champion Miz essentially became the third wheel of a Rock/Cena feud where Rock wasn’t even wrestling yet. Miz was got caught into the build of Cole/King in his title defenses with King.
Maybe there was no way to make Miz WWE Champion a thing that worked, but they did basically the worst possible job of helping.
Then after that Wrestlemania Miz/Cena had an I Quit match at some point where Miz/Riley declared it essentially and handicap match and destroyed Cena basically forever for Cena to win the match in about 5 second at the end.
How did Miz get this bad? I’m guessing lack of motivation. Look at him when he was US Champion, heck look at him when he was Tag Champions with Morrison – there was so much motivation there to reach the top that it bled through everything he did. Once he got there (or rather, once it was rudely taken away from him) he lost it all – with the exception of that short period of being in Awesome Truth where there was so much promise that was, again, snatched away at the expense of building towards Rock vs Cena, I don’t think he’s truly shown he wants it through his performances since.
Granted, he’s not really been given a lot of opportunity since then, but even when he has (IC title reign, TLC match with Punk and Del Rio) he’s not done anything to make you think ‘hey, this guy is so damned good he should be pushed’.
NXT started getting good when Cole was replaced by whispering William Regal.
Not entirely sure if it counts as spoilers considering it’s concerning a Tribute For The Troops from either 2010 or 2011 but I love how this foreshadows Cody Rhodes trying to join The Nexus in the middle of a Battle Royale only to get chucked out seconds later.
Do you know how Nexus should have won that battle royale, eliminate themselves except leave Gabriel or something in the ring alone. The whole time they were billed as ‘equals’ and it would have been pretty useful to let someone other than Barrett stand alone. Ah well, about 1,460 days ago.