While the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars played an NFL game on Thursday night, the Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami Hurricanes made sure college football gave fans something to watch, too. The pair of ACC sides squared off at Hard Rock Stadium, where the home fans probably had a hard time realizing (without the benefit of instant replay) how in the hell Dontayvion Wicks caught this touchdown for the Hoos.

Brennan Armstrong dropped back on a second-and-17 in the third quarter with Virginia holding onto a close lead. He decided to go for broke, throwing the ball into the end zone and hoping someone would come down with it. Unfortunately, it went right into the hands of Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke.

But somehow, Clarke was unable to come down with it, and while the ball was falling softly to the ground, it somehow rolled around on Wicks’ body and perfectly popped into the air as he rolled onto his back. In an absolutely remarkable moment of awareness, Wicks managed to reel it in with one hand before it hit the ground and helped Virginia extend its lead to 27-14.

Some TDs you can't explain 😨 pic.twitter.com/vT124QfDiG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2021

It is very hard not to feel bad for Clarke after this one, but hey, shout out to Wicks for keeping his head on a swivel.