Vlad Guerrero Jr. Hit A Walk-Off Home Run In Montreal And It Was Awesome

They only play Major League Baseball in Montreal during spring training these days, but Vlad Guerrero Jr. made the most of the nostalgia on Tuesday night.

Guerrero, the son of future Baseball Hall of Famer Vlad Guerrero, is a top prospect with the Toronto Blue Jays and it’s no surprise that the slugger’s son hits some impressive dingers of his own.

It was already a special night for the Guerreros, with the Blue Jays playing an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Olympic Stadium in Montreal, the former home of the elder Guerrero’s Expos. But in the bottom of the ninth in a scoreless game, Vlad Jr. muscled out as dramatic a home run as you can find in spring ball.

