Vogue España Issued An Unnecessary Reminder That Cristiano Ronaldo And Irina Shayk Are Attractive

Getty Image

Did you know that many people around the world consider Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his Russian supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk to be very attractive? It’s true, I’m not making that up. In fact, you can check them out on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue España, which the publication Tweeted earlier today. Shayk is wearing a white dress with a slit up her left leg, but then there’s Ronaldo, whose eyebrows are groomed daily by the hands of angels, just hanging out all naked for the whole world to see. Well, we can’t see him completely, but we at least now know that while he might be from Portugal, he definitely appreciates Brazil for something.

And if that’s not enough attractive people being attractive for you, here’s the behind-the-scenes video that shows us what it’s like to be attractive, um, behind the scenes.