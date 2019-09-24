Our recent review of NBA 2K20 highlighted the main issue that I tend to have with sports games. While they are fun and it’s a joy to submerse yourself in the world of one particular sport in a way that removes the stress of actually being in that world, the act of playing the game itself can be awfully repetitive. There are only so many ways that you can play a sport without it getting kind of stale. It’s the nature of sports games: The best part of career modes is building a team, the best part of playing online or against friends is knowing you’re playing a human and not a computer, etc.

So how do you keep things fresh? Usually it’s by tweaking gameplay from year to year to make the latest edition of the game feel current, or by adding a story mode of some kind. FIFA 20 did both of these in its newest game mode, Volta Football, which is as fun and addicting of a mode as the FIFA series has had in years.

The mode — which I stopped to play for 15 minutes after typing that last sentence — is a joy. Volta Football harkens back to the FIFA Street games. Released in 2005 with sequels in 2006 and 2008, along with a reboot of the game in 2012, the FIFA Street series was the footy version of its hoops partner from the folks at EA Sports Big (try to read that without hearing it in the voice from its intro), NBA Street. While there have been elements of street football in more recent FIFA games, namely when Alex Hunter has played a game or two in “The Journey,” a full mode in FIFA 20 is new.

There are two ways to play Volta Football. There is a story mode, one that is pretty fun, if not a bit clichéd. You’re a member of a street football team looking to rise through the ranks and eventually win the World Championships. You go through ups and downs and blah blah blah, you have played the story mode in a sports game before.

This is secondary in the mode to things like squad building, which you get to do by beating opposing teams and selecting players to join your crew, and traveling around the world, playing different types of street footy — keepers, no keepers, walls, no walls, and different numbers of players and formations. There’s also the goal of accumulating coins to unlock things clothing and shoes and haircuts, a pet peeve of mine that has become more and more commonplace in sports games.

The other, and for my money best, way to play Volta Football is to skip over the story mode altogether and just give it a spin, with each team (both club and international) in the FIFA universe at your disposal in the game’s Kick Off mode. There are a few Volta House Rules games, but it’s far more fun to select a regular game and get to playing. Volta Football is fast and exciting, and the more you play it the more you want to get better at it.

Unlike your standard matchup in a FIFA game, which is oftentimes about tactics and the collective ability of your team, Volta Football places a major emphasis on skill, which makes it representative of the incredibly skillful players that succeed in this style of play in real life. It’s a new challenge for players, especially if you, like me, tend to rarely or never use the right joystick on your controller when you play, opting to instead pick your opponent apart with movement and passing combinations.