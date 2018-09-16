Vontae Davis Realized ‘I Shouldn’t Be Out There Anymore’ And Retired At Halftime Of Bills-Chargers

09.16.18

Vontae Davis stunned the NFL on Sunday when he retired at halftime of the Buffalo Bills home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a shock, and also a bit funny given that the cornerback left his team in the middle of a blowout loss after sustaining an even bigger blowout in Week 1. But there was also a bit of mystery to the fact that Davis got into his street clothes and left the stadium at halftime, not even addressing his teammates before abandoning the team. Mainly: what the hell happened?

After social media exploded with jokes about the Buffalo Bills, who are very bad, Davis released a statement through the NFL on Sunday night explaining what happened. Davis apologized to his teammates and explained that he simply realized he “shouldn’t be out there anymore” when he abruptly decided to call it quits.

