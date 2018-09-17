Vontae Davis Was Right To Quit The Bills, Who Are Going Nowhere Fast

Getty Image

Vontae Davis quit on the Buffalo Bills and football itself on Sunday, and quite frankly I’m pretty jealous.

Davis, a 30-year-old free agent signing over the offseason, abruptly left the Bills at halftime of a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, shocking teammates and fans when he put on street clothes and left the stadium altogether without telling his teammates what happened. He later released a statement explaining that he questioned whether he had it in himself to keep playing football anymore.

“And truthfully, I do not because the season is long, and it’s more important for me and my family to walk away healthy than to willfully embrace the warrior mentality and limp away too late,” Davis wrote on Sunday night.

This guy retired an hour later… pic.twitter.com/yE6vhYXO3x — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) September 16, 2018

A skeptical reading of the situation is that Davis, coming off a major injury, did the bare minimum to make the opening day roster, collect his $2 million guaranteed base salary and called it quits as soon as he could. There’s also the worry about injury from others around football who wonder if something else was up with Davis when he walked away from football in the middle of, well, football.