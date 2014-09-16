The Football Recruiting Wars Now Include Photoshopped Magazine Covers With Kim Kardashian

Showing up to a high school recruit’s game is so last week you guys. The new millenial era of recruiting is all about Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and yes, lots and lots of photoshop. Three-star defensive end recruit Kengera Daniel received this from Wake Forest, a school vying for his services.

https://twitter.com/WYWH_Daniel22/status/511881355882688512

Listen, that’s a damn good photoshop. There’s not a hair out of place, the skin is flawless and the boobs look absolutely perfect. Oh yeah, good job getting Kengara Daniel in there too.

Daniel is a senior with offers from Alabama, Florida State and Michigan. If Wake Forest somehow pulls the rabbit out the hat here, they have Kim K to thank. Also, the poor schmuck in the computer science department who put it all together. Thank him too.