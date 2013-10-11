Walter White As A Phillies Fan Was Too Far For The ‘Breaking Bad’ Writers To Go

At UPROXX, we are contractually obligated to each send in three ‘Breaking Bad’ stories per day. The sports content of the show was infrequent — not a lot of sports teams in New Mexico, and not a lot of HOCKEY, BITCH quips — so I’m a little behind.
If you haven’t seen the show, protagonist Walter White has done a lot of bad things. He’s watched a woman gargle to death on her own throw-up and didn’t help because it’d benefit him, blown up portions of a nursing home with an INVALID GRANDPA BOMB and he’s used a potted plant poison children. There was, however, one thing even the writers of ‘Breaking Bad’ wouldn’t let Walt do out of fear that they’d never be able to bring him back from the brink — root for the Philadelphia Phillies.
The above image was posted on Breaking Bad writer Thomas Schnauz’s Twitter on Thursday, and it is chilling. Here’s the full tweet:
Believe it or not, TV’s already had a likable Phillies fan. Hasn’t Schnauz ever watched Boy Meets World?
New theory: This isn’t Walter White at all, but a picture of Mr. Feeny from ‘Girl Meets World.’
“I am the one who chokes.”
you’re thinking of the Philadelphia Eagles
If he was an Eagles fan, he’d blame the lung cancer on McNabb
“Dear Chase,
I feel like I can call you Chase because you and me are so much alike. I would love to meet you someday. It would be great to have a catch. I know I can’t throw as fast as you, but I think you’d be impressed with my speed. I love your hair. You run fast. Did you have a good relationship with your father? Me neither. These are all things we can talk about and more. I know you have not been getting my letters because I know you would write back if you did. And I hope you write back this time and we become good friends. I’m sure our relationship would be a real home run.
Your friend,
Walter White”
“I think you’d be impressed with my speed”
Is this way too obvious to praise for its subtlety? Screw it … nice work
Chase’s response:
[youtu.be]
When they said that TV already had a likable Phillies fan, I really thought they meant Mac.
It could be worse, Walt could be a Yankees or Red Sox fan.
The Phillies’ season this year almost drove me to meth use, so I can relate.
No sports teams in New Mexico? What about the great and mighty Albuquerque Isotopes?
Breaking Bad is one of my favorite shows of all time. And I think you guys do great work.
But it really feels like you are forcing Breaking Bad stuff down our throats at this point. The show is over. I really don’t need to hear about it every day.
you may enjoy reading the first paragraph of this post, then
Why read when you can just hate?
I no longer visit the BB threads to learn new info … I visit in hopes that between the post and comments, someone will recreate a faint wisp of the feeling that BB gave me. Dang it, I miss knowing that the next season is coming.
Thank goodness my mouse has that revolutionary ‘voluntary’ button that allows me to click only on things I want to read.
So when are the 20 Greatest Sports Moments of Breaking Bad coming out?
5. The cousins having a crawling race in Mexico
4. Walter doing a barrel roll
3. Walter having a solo drag racing session
2. Jesse’s gymnastic session in the dungeon
1. Jesse playing Money Basketball with an unconscious fat dude
Here’s a video for the last one: [www.youtube.com]
I thought of some others.
6. The White Family has a poker night
7. Firemen playing chess at the fire station… The White King is just a few moves away from suffering a check mate.
8. Walt and Jesse wrestling (It’s actually happened about 3 times)
9. Jesse sword fighting in the background while Walt talks to Skyler
10. Skyler goes for a swim
The most unrealistic part of Boy Meets World was that there was a Philadelphia family that was reasonable, nice, and respectful while also being die hard Philly sports fans.
Never in a million years.