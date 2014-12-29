War Machine Calls Christy Mack A Liar In His Latest Bizarre Twitter Rant

Everyone’s least favorite alleged domestic abuser, War “Jon Koppenhaver” Machine recently took to Twitter to opine about a number of things. First, he starts in on the usual, about how Christy Mack is a terrible liar:
“In the blink of an eye my awesome little life became worthless. The woman who wanted to marry me now actively tries to ruin my life; she even adds lies to an already fucked situation, and she does so without remorse. Throughout my life I may have hurt loved ones while in fits of rage, but I could never even imagine hurting them with premeditation, cold calculation, and lies. That takes a sicker person then I.”
Then, things get weird in War Machine’s brain, or he’s been reading some freshman physics books:
“Newtonian physics is dead, quantum physics says that solid objects aren’t solid at all…Broken down to the molecule…to the atom…to the electron- it’s just energy. Then I should be able to find a way to reach right through those cinderblocks, walk right through them… Maybe somewhere, some monk knows how? I’ve seen photos of Indian yogis levitating; maybe they know how to move through walls as well?”
Next up, it’s science time with professor Machine (please, nobody ever give War Machine a baby):
“Maybe if you took a baby, and told them that they could, maybe their mind wouldn’t be held to the same constraints as ours and they’d be able to walk right through the walls. If I were a king, I’d take a group of babies and raise them with the belief that they could do all sorts of things… See what type of magic unfolds. There is magic.”
Finally, he ends with a plea to make amends for his transgressions:
“Who else knows magic? I wish I knew some. I’m a good person, I truly am, but I’ve made mistakes… I wish I knew magic so that I could go back and fix those mistakes”
I’m not an expert, but I don’t know if there’s any definition of the term that would categorize War Machine as “a good person”.
C’mon guys, I mean she OBVIOUSLY gave herself all those injuries! Seriously, do you bros even Alpha?
His magical ruminations lose it with the “then” vs “than” argument. Brain-dead tool.
My little girl fell off the same chair 3 times this weekend. Clearly she’s on some War Machine baby level shit.
Your little girl does alpha male shit!
Schroedinger’s Mack.
But seriously, why does he even have access to social media? 3 hots, a cot and a 6×6 cell for 23 hours a day is too much for this guy, but what can I say? Im a humanitarian.
I believe he’s corresponding with someone either via mail or delivering his missives during visits and that person is posting them to his account.
“The woman who wanted to marry me now actively tries to ruin my life; she even adds lies to an already fucked situation, and she does so without remorse.”
Yeah. I can imagine the lack of remorse makes it extra painful.
Seriously.
WM always trying to play the victim.
Dudes a walking shit stain.
& did he REALLY expect to have the perfect little family and white picket fence with a porn star?
@stevehandjobs He is, without a doubt, one of the most insecure fuckers I have ever seen in my life. Dating a porn star is just a role he plays to look super-secure and all the Alpha Male bullshit. Like “I’m so manly I can take this whore and make her worship me.”
He’s aggressive, works out like crazy, fights for a living, and he beats women because he can’t handle being the ineffectual little cunt he knows he actually is.
Hell, even if she was cheating on him he should kick his own ass for not being man enough to keep a woman without violence.
Oh man… I’m going to see how many times I can work, “If I were a king, I’d take a group of babies…” organically into a conversation this week.
Brain damaged. You’ll find the frequency of this in MMA even higher than in the NFL in the years to come. That is, if you care, and you don’t.
Carry on.
His discussion of solid/not solid makes me think he recently saw Buckaroo Bonzai for the first time.
How does he still have internet access?
Chemtrails.
Just wait until he finds out time is a flat circle.
He and Insane Clown Posse could totally get down on some deep shit together.
