War Machine Laughs In Court As His Former Girlfriend Christy Mack Describes How He Allegedly Beat And Raped Her

Jonathan Koppenhaver, a.k.a. War Machine, was in a Las Vegas court Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted murder, assault, battery, open and gross lewdness and strangulation of former girlfriend and porn star Christy Mack. At one point during the hearing, the MMA fighter was scolded by the judge for laughing during Mack’s testimony.
Here is the exchange.
Prosecutor: “Judge I would like the record to show that Mr. Koppenhaver is laughing and shaking his head.”
Judge: “I heard it.”
Defense: “Objection, he wasn’t laughing.”
War Machine: “I didn’t laugh.”
Judge: “I watched him laugh.”
Mack suffered serious injuries from the night in question including 18 broken bones, dental injuries and a ruptured liver. As a result of her testimony and the overwhelming physical evidence, War Machine was bound over for trial. He will be arraigned in Las Vegas District Court next Thursday.
I was going to say he’ll be spending his days in jail then I realised this is America the land of the Karma Houdinis.
Geez. It’s like no one explained to that bitch judge that Christy was asking for it and he could’ve done much worse if he wanted to.
Get bent.
Seeing as we are unfamiliar with sarcasm I shall close the register at this point….
Well he’s an all around swell guy. Totally not crazy at all.
How many women do you think have written to him in prison and want to offer conjugal visits?
Easily 100
because the world is depressing and we all need a reminder sometimes.
In prison I hope he changes his name to dick machine.
Butter-ass
They should lock this guy up with Bill Cosby. Let the Coz push his shit in, Zibbity zop! BOP!
Oh man that was good
The judge might have farted
He was just doing Alpha Male Shit
Considering the guy seems to be a total dick who buys into his own hype, I could see him pissing off a lot of people in prison and getting jumped by several guys.
I looked up douchebag and guess who’s picture popped up.
This guys! ^^^^^
second times the charm?
Garbaggio. I appreciate the transcript. Didn’t want to watch the video. Glad the judge was insistent about that point; hope he doesn’t end up going easy on him just because Mack’s a porn star or whatever.
I believe the judge is a female.
Ah. Well, the concern remains.
Let’s be honest, thank God it wasn’t Alexis Texas.
i wanted to be there to put this fag through a table, wash away christy’s tears and hug her…… sorry about my poor english, but why in the hell he beat her when a lot of people want to have her in their arms, why made her cry, when everyone want make her scream of pleasure?????
piece of garbage
Illuminati Greatfamily is the name of my level 10 half elf wizard.
This dude gives War Child from “Point Break” a bad name.
[youtu.be]
The balls on this guy
I hope he doesn’t give up
On killing himself