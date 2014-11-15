War Machine Laughs In Court As His Former Girlfriend Christy Mack Describes How He Allegedly Beat And Raped Her

Jonathan Koppenhaver, a.k.a. War Machine, was in a Las Vegas court Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted murder, assault, battery, open and gross lewdness and strangulation of former girlfriend and porn star Christy Mack. At one point during the hearing, the MMA fighter was scolded by the judge for laughing during Mack’s testimony.

Here is the exchange.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL



Prosecutor: “Judge I would like the record to show that Mr. Koppenhaver is laughing and shaking his head.”

Judge: “I heard it.”

Defense: “Objection, he wasn’t laughing.”

War Machine: “I didn’t laugh.”

Judge: “I watched him laugh.”

Mack suffered serious injuries from the night in question including 18 broken bones, dental injuries and a ruptured liver. As a result of her testimony and the overwhelming physical evidence, War Machine was bound over for trial. He will be arraigned in Las Vegas District Court next Thursday.

[KLAS]

Now check out…

All The Tina Belcher Quotes From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ You Should Be Using In Everyday Conversation

by Stephen Tompkins

The Bob’s Burgers writers must have a field day when it comes to dreaming up dialogue for the most relatable 13-year-old sex-driven hopeless romantic on television — Tina Belcher. She says everything most of us thought while walking through the hallways of junior high and high school, and in turn, seems more and more like we’re reading a page out of our own journal/diary each episode. With that in mind I’ve gathered some of her best quotes that we should all be using in everyday, because butts!