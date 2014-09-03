War Machine Made His Initial Appearance In Court, Claims War Machine Is ‘A Character’

Former UFC and Bellator fighter War Machine, formerly Jon Koppenhaver, finally stepped foot in a Las Vegas court on Wednesday following his brutal torture, beating and hospitalization of ex-girlfriend, porn star Christ Mack and the absurd manhunt that ensued as he fled police.
It was eventful. War Machine is being held without bail and is now facing a slew of new charges, including allegations of attempted murder and sexual assault, dating back to May of 2013. If you’ve read the police report, you’ll know why courts need to know EVERYTHING he did, and how often he did it.
The reaction from War Machine’s law team after the appearance was predictably, hilariously infuriating:
Outside the courtroom, Koppenhaver’s lawyer, Brandon Sua, said Koppenhaver had legally changed his name to War Machine to avoid a lawsuit, “and nothing more than that,” though he intended to go by Koppenhaver in court.
“The public, as well as the people, will understand that War Machine is a character,” Sua said. “He is an MMA fighter. He is controversial. And people need to understand where to draw that line from his character as War Machine and a person as Jon Koppenhaver, because that’s who he is.” (via Review Journal)
1. Yes, mild-mannered Jon Koppenhaver changed his name to ‘War Machine’ because of his expert understanding of legal loopholes, and not because he’s the type of guy who punches himself in the face to avoid killing The Internet and thinks the oppression of Alpha Males is worse than the Holocaust or slavery.
2. Was it Koppenhaver or his fictional War Machine Character that joked about raping his girlfriend, called us assholes for not having a sense of humor and then actually tried to rape her when he got mad? Was that part of his branding? Did he assault multiple women because that’s what the media thinks an MMA fighter does?
We’ll keep you updated on further doublespeak and War Machine courtroom appearances. Hopefully they’re just, “he’s still in a dark, tiny, locked place by himself and not trying to kill anyone.”
The War Machine/Koppenhaver line, named for the point at which a man is batshit crazy on both sides of it.
Well done.
can we just throw him into a volcano and end everything?
*looks up from butcher’s table*
What piece you wanna pitch in first?
Way too quick.
The people who defend scum like this are almost on the same level as the offenders. Fuck all of ’em.
Everyone has the right to the best possible defense. But yeah, I’m still gonna be mad about a defense that seems to consist of, “stop freaking out, pussy, he was just playin’.”
I hope the guy sitting down doing the face palm is the lawyer.
Clicked the rss link for James Rhodes… was sourly dissapointed when the picture of this sour asshole showed up.
This guy has a worse gimmick than Kane.
How is changing one’s legal name to that of an existing fictional character owned by one of the largest entertainment conglomerates on Earth considered a maneuver meant merely to avoid legal issues? If anything, by adopting that name, and then marketing himself under it, he is inviting legal issues. The fact that he is now claiming it to be a fictional persona, or trade name, is even worse. But, you know, he did try to rape and kill his girlfriend, then ran from the cops, so we’re obviously not dealing with a genius here (of either the general, or Lanny Poffo, varieties).
His shitbag brother was on Twitter gloating about how the attempted murder charge was dropped after his capture.
I don’t think he’s cheering today since it’s now TWO attempted murder charges.
Think that may extend the “max 25 years” window.
Brandon Iovingly give you shit for your feminist slants but I’m behind you 1000% on taking this guy to task for his crimes. He should never see freedom again. Forget jailhouse retribution he should be left to languish in Isolation without the attention he desperately craves. And the world will forget him besides maybe a punchline and not the monster alpha male he thinks he is.
All the deliberation in the Jury Room should be, “Should we order one more lunch on the court’s dime, or go ahead and convict the guy now?”
I should freeze this evil bastard into a block of ice and smash him into pieces!
Oh wait he was in character, I’ll let the guy live for now.
@Sub Zero – I like your style, my ninja!
oh thank god it was just an act. here i was under the impression that this guy was a total piece of shit. boy do i feel stupid.
May serve minor jail time if that. He’s a celebrity and has money. I’d be surprised if he spends real time in prison.
This Mother fuckers is broke and I mean broke, his brothers asking people to send him cash for his books on twitter and celeb status ?, A train zoo monkey is a bigger headliner at the local car wash than this piece of shit.
He ain’t rich or famous enough to dodge 30 some odd felony counts.
Good to know. I just figured he was a big name so he will get away with shit like folks normally do.
The only reason anyone thinks he’s a big name is because he stole his from a comic book character.