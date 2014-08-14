War Machine Update: Porn Stars Are Crowdfunding To Cover Christy Mack’s Medical Expenses

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver (legal name ‘War Machine’) tortured, beat and almost murdered his ex-girlfriend, porn star Christy Mack, when he visited her and found her with another man. He fled police and launched into a creepy apology, but by that time the world knew what he’d done and people like Dog The Bounty Hunter were on his tail. A guy named “Dog The Bounty Hunter” is chasing a guy named “War Machine,” and this is happening in real life.

The story heated up yesterday with Dog issuing his final ultimatum. The clock was ticking, and War Machine would be brought to justice. Since then … not a lot has happened. War Machine is still in hiding, Dog has mostly just been retweeting whatever media attention he’s gotten and the only breaking news is that the guy War Machine beat up at Christy’s house was on the show Megan Wants A Millionaire with a DIFFERENT murderer.

That said, there’s one good thing happening today: Christy Mack’s friends in the porn industry are coming together (no pun intended) and trying to crowdfund enough money to cover her medical expenses. They’ve raised over half of the $100,000 today alone with 90 days left. Christy Mack’s well-being is the new potato salad.

Christy Mack, model, pornstar, daughter, sister and sweetheart, loved by many, was viciously and brutally attacked and beaten (allegedly) by ex-boyfriend “War Machine” aka Jon Koppenhaver on Friday August 8, 2014. It’s a miracle she is still alive after the injuries sustained. She is currently being hospitalized for 18 broken bones around her eyes, a broken nose in 2 places, several missing and broken teeth, a fractured rib, a ruptured liver, injured leg and swelling. You can find Christy’s courageous account of the horrific assault on her Twitter page at http://www.twitter.com/ChristyMack “War Machine” is currently on the run and there is a $20,000 reward being offered for any information that leads to his arrest. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or 911. There is NEVER any situation or excuse that justifies violence against a woman! Our thoughts and prayers are with you Christy as you recover. Stay strong. With my love, support and respect,

Kendall Karson

That’s this Kendall Karson, should you want more information and are okay clicking through a porn star’s NSFW Twitter. If you want to help you can donate money here, or you can get one of the insane people participating in or the subject of a domestic abuse manhunt to be a human being and do the right thing.