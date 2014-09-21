Watch Arizona Defeat Cal With This Wild, Last-Second Hail Mary

09.21.14 5 Comments

While most of you were sleeping (ok, me included) the Arizona Wildcats pulled off one of the more unbelievable comebacks in college football history, scoring 36 points in the 4th quarter to defeat Cal. The victory was highlighted by this last-second Hail Mary connection between Anu Solomon and Austin Hill.

Another angle with ensuing celebration from the Pac-12 Network.

When it was all said and done, Solomon had thrown for a school record 520 yards on 73 attempts. The Wildcats are now 4-0 on the season with a game against Oregon Thursday. Does Coach Rich Rodriguez have anything up his sleeve for the Ducks?

