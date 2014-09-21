Watch Arizona Defeat Cal With This Wild, Last-Second Hail Mary

While most of you were sleeping (ok, me included) the Arizona Wildcats pulled off one of the more unbelievable comebacks in college football history, scoring 36 points in the 4th quarter to defeat Cal. The victory was highlighted by this last-second Hail Mary connection between Anu Solomon and Austin Hill.
Another angle with ensuing celebration from the Pac-12 Network.
When it was all said and done, Solomon had thrown for a school record 520 yards on 73 attempts. The Wildcats are now 4-0 on the season with a game against Oregon Thursday. Does Coach Rich Rodriguez have anything up his sleeve for the Ducks?
is that tre griffey?
“Does Coach Rich Rodriguez have anything up his sleeve for the Ducks?”
Considering that last year Cal had one of the worst defenses in the history of college football, and has improved only slightly this year this game speaks more to the lousiness of Cal’s defense than to anything Rodriguez has accomplished.
The only thing RichRod has up his sleeve for Oregon is not watching in nonstop stunned silence while the Ducks repeatedly curbstomp the Wildcats.
Yeah, because the Ducks really handled the Cougars last night didn’t they?
That Cal player just sitting there stunned as the rest of the Arizona team comes to celebrate. Ouch.
A tale of two halves
In the first, Cal owned the Cats
Gotta play sixty