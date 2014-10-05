Watch Buffalo Bills Coach Jim Schwartz Slowly Morph Into The World’s Biggest Troll

The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions today 17-14 on a last second 58-yard field goal from Dan Carpenter. The details of the game aren’t all that important, but noteworthy that the Lions were down Calvin Johnson, Reggie Bush and Joique Bell and missed three field goals from a guy who will get cut in the next 24 hours.
But again, that’s secondary to the most important story from the game. You see, Bills defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was fired by the Lions after five years as their head coach. There were many reasons he was ousted, poor performance chief among them. Many also felt that Schwartz’s behavior was at times childish and at times, borderline unprofessional. You may remember his shoving match with Jim Harbaugh after a game in 2011.
Which brings us to this moment after today’s victory—Jim Schwartz carried off the field Rudy style. Like a wrestler turning heel. Amazing.
We learned after the game that Schwartz asked players to do this during training camp. Again, amazing. Douchey but completely amazing.
zing
I’m imagining that is not a spelling mistake and Randell Johnson actually said “dream come ture”
The voice in Orton’s head guided him to a pretty decent game.
Dammit Andy, this troll thing is really making me start to dislike you.
Wait, you don’t think Schwartz was trolling? Dude got run out of Detroit and then told players to carry him off the field. He’s goddamn defensive coordinator.
We need to work on your understanding of what trolling is.
That’s actually pretty funny. Go Bills!
Stop trying to make the Lions happen. They aren’t relevant.
Remember how touching it was when Mike Zimmer came back after the death of his wife from breast cancer?
This is basically the same thing, only with a really unlikeable piece of shit triumphing over nothing but his own bitterness at his failure after instilling a terrible culture in a downtrodden franchise and immediately turning their Cinderella-turnaround into everyone hating them for being a bunch of giant dickbags.
I look forward to Tom Cruise playing him in the movie (as demanded by Schwartz).
Get Matt Prater on the Batphone ASAP