Watch Buffalo Bills Coach Jim Schwartz Slowly Morph Into The World’s Biggest Troll

The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions today 17-14 on a last second 58-yard field goal from Dan Carpenter. The details of the game aren’t all that important, but noteworthy that the Lions were down Calvin Johnson, Reggie Bush and Joique Bell and missed three field goals from a guy who will get cut in the next 24 hours.

But again, that’s secondary to the most important story from the game. You see, Bills defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was fired by the Lions after five years as their head coach. There were many reasons he was ousted, poor performance chief among them. Many also felt that Schwartz’s behavior was at times childish and at times, borderline unprofessional. You may remember his shoving match with Jim Harbaugh after a game in 2011.

Which brings us to this moment after today’s victory—Jim Schwartz carried off the field Rudy style. Like a wrestler turning heel. Amazing.

We learned after the game that Schwartz asked players to do this during training camp. Again, amazing. Douchey but completely amazing.

No surprise but Jim Schwartz got the game ball in Bills postgame celebration. — John Niyo (@JohnNiyo) October 5, 2014

Schwartz told Bills players in OTAs he wanted to be carried off the field after he beat the Lions — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 5, 2014