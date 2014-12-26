Watch Gatorade Celebrate 50 Years With 50 Memorable Sports Moments

12.26.14

2015 marks the 50th anniversary of Gatorade, a beverage company founded in 1965 on the University of Florida campus. They’re celebrating their golden moment with a new commercial.

The ad celebrates five decades of fueling champions through a montage of 50 iconic sports moments engrained in the brand and includes athletes like Michael Jordan, Cam Netwon, Derek Jeter and Dwyane Wade, among many others. Each moment corresponds with a number relevant to Gatorade.

Gatorade has a breakdown of every single moment on their YouTube page. Unsurprisingly, Michael Jordan makes several appearances.

