Watch Jimmy Fallon Try On Madison Bumgarner’s Underwear

11.04.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Is that a misleading title? Because I think it might be a misleading title. You see, Madison Bumgarner, that super good pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, has the nickname of “Mad Bum.” And because bum is associated with someone’s ass, voila! Mad Bum underwear you guys. Last night, the World Series MVP gave a pair to his buddy Jimmy Fallon.

So here’s a GIF of Jimmy Fallon dancing around in Mad Bum underwear. We’re hitting the important stuff on election day, obviously.

