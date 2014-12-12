Kobe Bryant Unleashed His Wrath On Teammates, Calling Them ‘Soft Like Charmin’ In A Spectacular Must-See Rant

“We’re soft like Charmin, we’re soft like sh*t.”
Coming to a bookstore near you: “Kobe Bryant and the ramblings of a mad man.” I’d totally read that, so would you. Today during practice, the Lakers guard let loose on teammates with expletives galore, repeatedly calling them motherfu*ckers and comparing them to toilet paper. ESPN’s Arash Markazi was on hand and captured many of the exchanges on video.
Nick Young telling Kobe no one can guard him
Kobe with some expletives
“I’m supposed to practice and get better. These motherf*ckers ain’t doing sh*t for me.”
And then as if things couldn’t get any better, Kobe dropped this one-liner on Nick Young.
Dear God,
I don’t ask for much, so please, pretty please, can you have Kobe fight Nick Young during a game so we can all see it.
Thanks,
Everyone
If nothing else, the Lakers are giving the Knicks a run for most dysfunctional team of 2014.
You can call the Lakers “Charmin” ’cause they are
S-A-W-F-T
SAWFT!
Kobe is a certified D-(bag)
And a bonifide thug
And you cant. Teach. That.
Run. Tell. Dat. HOMEBOY!
Purple on yellow crime.
It’s a wonder Kobe isn’t playing more 1 on 5 like he did against the Kings earlier this week.
I guess the Knicks are Angel Soft then.
The Sixers are that cheap Mexican toilet paper that doesn’t have perforations and turns dark grey when it hits the water.