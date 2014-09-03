Let’s Watch Kurt Suzuki Face-Plant Over and Over Again

09.03.14 7 Comments

Kurt Suzuki found himself in a compromising position last night as he tried to score from third base with two outs. With teammate Jordan Schaefer caught in a no-win rundown before 1st and 2nd, Suzuki hurried home to score the run before Schaefer was tagged.

That’s when this happened.

Oh God, no Kurt! You went full Manny Pacquiao.

We should probably watch that again with sound.

If you look closely at the reverse GIF, it appears the catcher kicks him. And that’s why reverse gifs are the best.

Thankfully everyone had a good laugh about it, including the umpire.

The Twins went on to lose in extra innings, 6-3.

(h/t: @cjzero)

TAGSBaseballKURT SUZUKIKurt Suzuki slideMINNESOTA TWINSMLB

