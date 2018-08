For the second time in as many years, Michigan State let one of their offensive lineman run the ball on Senior Day. It wasn’t successful at all, in fact it was downright hilarious.

The play was initially intended for senior center Travis Jackson but he suffered a serious leg injury in the first quarter. Enter Connor Kruse, a guy who earned a scholarship after coming to the school as a walk-on. He was officially given 1-yard on the play.

[BTN]