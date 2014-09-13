Watch Russell Crowe Get Served By His 10-Year-Old Son On National TV

Even Oscar winner Russell Crowe suffers from ADS (awkward dad syndrome). The actor was enjoying a fun father-son outing, taking in a rugby match with his 10-year-old son Charles when he had the ultimate dad fail. Unfortunately for Crowe, it was telegraphed on national TV, uploaded to Vine and shared on Twitter which means everyone now knows just how uncool the former Gladiator really is — at least when it comes to the preteen crowd.

In the seven second clip, Crowe and his son can be seen rooting for their team the South Sydney Rabbitohs before the star leaned in to shout something into his son’s ear and Charles was having none of it. After a careful lip-reading analysis we can confidently say the younger Crowe did indeed tell his dad, and we quote, “GET OUT OF MY FACE!” (Yes, all caps was definitely called for.) The now publicized burn is just proof that no matter how famous you are, you can still get served by your kids.