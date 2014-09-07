Watch Steelers WR Antonio Brown Karate Kick Someone In The Face

Senior Editor
09.07.14 3 Comments

Antonio Brown confused a football game with the All Valley Karate Championship and kicked the Cleveland Browns punter in the face. He was given a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty as a result. He may also get a fine, though I doubt this was intentional. Here is the moment mashed up with Akeem’s “IN THE FACE” from Coming to America.

TAGSAntonio BrownCLEVELAND BROWNSCOMING TO AMERICAkarate kickPITTSBURGH STEELERS

