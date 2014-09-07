Watch Steelers WR Antonio Brown Karate Kick Someone In The Face

Antonio Brown confused a football game with the All Valley Karate Championship and kicked the Cleveland Browns punter in the face. He was given a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty as a result. He may also get a fine, though I doubt this was intentional. Here is the moment mashed up with Akeem’s “IN THE FACE” from Coming to America.
“…though I doubt this was intentional.”
Blind huh? That really is too bad.
Punter’s thoughts. I’ll start:
“Protect my legs. Just squat down, hands up, I’ll be fine. Protect my legs. All in the chest, no problem. Protect my legs. Anywhere but mNOTINTHEFACEWHYTHEFACENOTINTHEFACEREALLY?!?!!”
It’s a shameful thing
(lobsterhead)