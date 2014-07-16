Watch The First Woman To Qualify For Mt. Midoriyama On ‘American Ninja Warrior’

The video you’re about to watch shouldn’t be real. After I interviewed Jenn Brown for last season’s American Ninja Warrior, I had a newfound respect for the athletes and competitors who take on this show’s incredible courses. But then Kacy Catanzaro, a 100-pound gymnast, showed up last night and made some of the most impossible obstacles look like they were built for a neighborhood playground. You don’t even have to know what a salmon ladder is to know that it looks hard as hell, and yet Kacy simply dominated it and all of the other obstacles that she faced in this historic run that made her the first woman to ever qualify for Mt. Midoriyama.

All hail, Kacy Catanzaro, our new reality competition series overlord.

(H/T to SB Nation)