Watch The First Woman To Qualify For Mt. Midoriyama On ‘American Ninja Warrior’

The video you’re about to watch shouldn’t be real. After I interviewed Jenn Brown for last season’s American Ninja Warrior, I had a newfound respect for the athletes and competitors who take on this show’s incredible courses. But then Kacy Catanzaro, a 100-pound gymnast, showed up last night and made some of the most impossible obstacles look like they were built for a neighborhood playground. You don’t even have to know what a salmon ladder is to know that it looks hard as hell, and yet Kacy simply dominated it and all of the other obstacles that she faced in this historic run that made her the first woman to ever qualify for Mt. Midoriyama.
All hail, Kacy Catanzaro, our new reality competition series overlord.
(H/T to SB Nation)
I tried to watch American Ninja Warrior. Too much emphasis on competitors, not enough action. Even the G4 replays of the original Japanese version would constantly do “character bios” and take up too much air time.
Also, the original Ninja Warrior had their own “Miss Ninja Warrior” for a while until they let the competition be gender neutral. If the American counterpart has been around for like 8 years already, shouldn’t there have been plenty of ladies on it by now?
You’re getting caught up in the introductory level promos. When they narrow the field that show gets serious.
Women compete plenty. This is just the first time one made it through the city semis and finals on their own merits.
That is very, very impressive. And what a finish! You’d think she’d be wiped out by the time she got to that final obstacle, but then she climbed that thing so smoothly she might as well have been walking. I guess that’s where her weight comes in handy.
That was impressive and everything, but isn’t the point supposed to be the time limit?
Not sure about American version but the goal is to complete it and advance. Time limit dictates the order in the next round.
I believe there’s only a time limit in the first two stages of Mt. Midoriyama.
That’s where she’s gonna run into issues at Mt. Midoriyama, she was the first woman to finish both the semis course and then the finals course, but she also finished in the most time by quite a bit. She needs to go at Mt. Midoriyama quite a lot faster if she’s hoping to make it anywhere there.
She has that perfect weight to strength ratio. Very impressive.
Holy shit, that was amazing. That warped wall jump was incredible, I’ve seen 6’4″ guys not make it up. Everything from the warped wall on was just incredible. Looked like a damn video game, things a person that size shouldn’t be able to do. Man or woman that was just a plain impressive feat.
She has some INSANE grip strength.
The best part is, her boyfriend/trainer bailed out of the course in the opening round.
Very impressive. However, no offense, but if a Towson State gymnast can do this, wouldn’t you think that there are a ton of female gymnasts worldwide who could have done the same thing. Gymnasts are exceptional athletes with incredible strength, balance, body control and spacial awareness. This young lady is impressive and simply opened peoples eyes to the athleticism of a female gymnast.
