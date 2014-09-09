Watch The Los Angeles Dodgers Slowly Morph Into A Little League Team With These Magical GIFs

The Dodgers played a baseball game last night against the Padres. At least I think it was baseball. I’m not sure this is what *Abner Doubleday intended when he created the sport. When it was all said and done, the Padres had two more runs on the board thanks to this comedy of errors, three to be exact.

The ultimate “you see what had happened was”…

 

And this guy’s reaction tells you all you need to know.

 

And as if things couldn’t get any better (any worse), SURPRISE, YAKETY SAX (via @cjzero)!

*True story: Abner Doubleday did not invent baseball but he’s commonly credited for it.

