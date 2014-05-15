Watch The LSU Tigers Humiliate Northwestern State 27-0 In Just 6 Innings

Tuesday night was an historic one for the Ornery Baseball Tigers of Louisiana State, as Coach Paul Mainieri’s team really put the BAT in Baton Rouge. That’s because they scored a lot of runs, you see. In fact, the Tigers scored an incredible 27 runs in just 6 innings of play, as the game was called short due to lightning in the area. Oh, imagine the runs that could have been scored and the tears that could have been shed, had LSU been able to play a complete game against Northwestern State that night. Instead, the Tigers had to settle for a 27-0 win, which marked the largest margin of victory in program history.

Even more remarkable, this was the last home game of LSU’s regular season, so while guys like Tyler Moore and Alex Bregman each had grand slams and 8 RBI each, pitchers Jared Poche’, Kyle Bouman, Nate Fury, Kurt McCune and Joe Broussard combined for the 6-inning no-hitter, according to Sports NOLA. Hell, even Mainieri managed to work the perfect postgame rhetoric after his team spent an evening in May destroying the spirits of the opposition.

“It’s really hard to put into words a description of this game,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Northwestern State has a very good team that is battling to win its conference title this weekend, and we have tremendous respect for their program.” (Via Sports NOLA)

Yes… tremendous respect…

Obviously, a 27-0 game, even one that lasts only 6 innings, can take a long time. Fortunately, the folks at Geaux Zone compiled all of the highlights into one easy-to-embarrass-anyone-who-plays-for-Northwestern-State video clip.