If you’re wondering whether you should have kids the answer is yes, mostly because you can post videos like this to the internet. Basketball blogger Steve McPherson taught his adorable little daughter the Allen Iverson “practice” speech. It’s just as awesome as you’d imagine.

KABOOM. Goodbye, Internet. A post shared by Steve McPherson (@steventurous) on Sep 20, 2014 at 8:02am PDT

[Deadspin]