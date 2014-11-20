Watch This Creighton Player Get Beer Dumped On Him While Diving Into The Stands

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Look at Toby Hegner of Creighton, just look at him. Going all out like Dennis Rodman into the stands during last night’s game against Oklahoma. And what does he get for his efforts? What does he get for his all-out hustle? A full cup of beer in his face, in his hair, on his jersey. Ugh.

First of all, what a colossal waste of beer. That could have gone to a poor college student. Secondly, what’s up with the guy pointing and laughing?

Boo on you sir.