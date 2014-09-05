Watch This Defensive Back Get Absolutely Destroyed On A Crack-Back Block

Yes, tonight is the start of the NFL season and we’re all over that but there’s other games going on folks. Arizona is playing UTSA in a Thursday night thriller on Fox Sports 1 and hey, hey, hey, we have our first “you got knocked the fugg out” of the football season. That’s diminutive Josiah Monroe of UTSA absolutely decleating Arizona’s William Parks.
Ouch.
meh
Big meh.
I laughed.
POOOOOOUUUUUUUUUUUNCE. Period.
Need to see entire play without addendum.
It can’t only be me.
I’ve seen much worse. I was expecting a huge slam. Meh indeed.
Destroy a beach ball?
Well, it only took one game
It’s called ‘Karma’ bitch
Phyllis is uproxx’s best haiku writer
Wish more people would
Haiku is really easy
Refrigerator
delicious.
Come join the dark side
You should move up to Phoenix
We have clean water
Fuck you with all the
goddamn haikus, who the fuck
do you think you are
I’m your worst nightmare
Unless you want to play too
Then I’m your best friend
☺☺☺
Remember when you were young
You shone like the sun
Shine on you crazy diamond