Watch This Defensive Back Get Absolutely Destroyed On A Crack-Back Block

#GIFs
Senior Editor
09.04.14 14 Comments

Yes, tonight is the start of the NFL season and we’re all over that but there’s other games going on folks. Arizona is playing UTSA in a Thursday night thriller on Fox Sports 1 and hey, hey, hey, we have our first “you got knocked the fugg out” of the football season. That’s diminutive Josiah Monroe of UTSA absolutely decleating Arizona’s William Parks.

Ouch.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSARIZONAgifsUTSAvines

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP