Watch This Diver Leave His Cage To High-Five A Massive Great White Shark

#Bad Ideas #Nope
06.11.15 3 years ago 12 Comments

You are entering the domain of the largest predatory fish on Earth. This is already terrifying and exhilarating from the relative safety of your diving cage. You do not need to leave the cage to touch the animal. This is a bad idea. DO NOT DO THIS. And if you don’t believe me, take Google’s word for it:

great whites

See. Now get back in the cage and save your high-fives for animals that don’t want to bite that hand right off.

[Via Boing Boing]

TOPICS#Bad Ideas#Nope
TAGSBAD IDEASGREAT WHITE SHARKSNOPE

