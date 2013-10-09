Watch Tomas Hertl Scoff At The Sport Of Hockey With His Fourth Goal In One Game

#NHL #Hockey #Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Senior Writer
10.09.13 13 Comments
You think you're so cool, Mr. I'm So Good At Hockey.

You think you’re so cool, Mr. I’m So Good At Hockey.

Last night, the San Jose Sharks defeated the New York Rangers 9-2, and I could have sworn that was a mistake because no team has ever scored more than one goal in the history of the NHL, according to a stat I just made up. But sure enough, the Sharks scored a whopping 9 goals against Rangers goalie Boris Nohands, and the biggest star of the game was 19-year old rookie Tomas Hertl, who scored four goals.

While that feat in itself is worthy of every man’s admiration – Hertl is the youngest player since Terry Hockey in 1763* to score four goals in one game – it’s how he scored his fourth goal that offered a nice little, “Hey buddy, up yours” to the Rangers. I don’t normally like to be bold and make hyperbolic statements, but I’m just going to say it – this might have been the best game of Hertl’s NHL career.

There, I said it. I can’t take it back now.

Oh, and by the way, this guy already has the best fan-made t-shirt that you can buy on the Internet this season:

TMN Hertl

If a pizza place in San Jose doesn’t have this guy wearing an eye mask and holding nunchucks by next week, I will be so disappointed in sports marketing majors everywhere.

*Or, if you don’t believe my own NHL stats and records, it was Jimmy Carson in 1988.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL#Hockey#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TAGSHOCKEYNEW YORK RANGERSNHLROOKIESSAN JOSE SHARKSTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTOMAS HERTL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP