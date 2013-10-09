Watch Tomas Hertl Scoff At The Sport Of Hockey With His Fourth Goal In One Game

Last night, the San Jose Sharks defeated the New York Rangers 9-2, and I could have sworn that was a mistake because no team has ever scored more than one goal in the history of the NHL, according to a stat I just made up. But sure enough, the Sharks scored a whopping 9 goals against Rangers goalie Boris Nohands, and the biggest star of the game was 19-year old rookie Tomas Hertl, who scored four goals.
While that feat in itself is worthy of every man’s admiration – Hertl is the youngest player since Terry Hockey in 1763* to score four goals in one game – it’s how he scored his fourth goal that offered a nice little, “Hey buddy, up yours” to the Rangers. I don’t normally like to be bold and make hyperbolic statements, but I’m just going to say it – this might have been the best game of Hertl’s NHL career.
There, I said it. I can’t take it back now.
Oh, and by the way, this guy already has the best fan-made t-shirt that you can buy on the Internet this season:
If a pizza place in San Jose doesn’t have this guy wearing an eye mask and holding nunchucks by next week, I will be so disappointed in sports marketing majors everywhere.
*Or, if you don’t believe my own NHL stats and records, it was Jimmy Carson in 1988.
Martin Biron would like to stab you, young man.
He’s the world’s most fearsome skating teen.
Shouldn’t he be Donatello. on account of the stick?
If you’re referring to the color of his bandana, it’s teal – the color of the Sharks.
If you need anymore sports writers to cover the other major sports(MLB/NFL/NHL/NBA) I’d be happy to oblige. I’d even do a Sunday for those of us that peep around on the weekend.. Let me know if you guys would be interested.
this is the most i’ve ever liked hockey
Kid’s a beast. 6 goals in 2 games? As a Sharks fan I don’t even know where the hell he came from.
I’m a Sharks fan, since Day One. I am happy. Up yours, Burnsy. You ruiner of things.
That was unassailably badass, but come on New York. Some kid scores his FOURTH goal of the night like THAT to take a six-goal lead with 7 minutes to go and you don’t bury him on his next shift?
They couldn’t. McLellan benched him for the rest of the game for that exact reason.
Ahh, thanks JS. I didn’t know that. I’m still surprised they didn’t put him through the boards as he celebrated in the corner. I can appreciate a pretty goal as much as the next hockey fan, but to put in goal number 8 like that? That’s a paddlin’.
People who think his goal was just to awesome to do in an 7-2 lead should not be watching sports anymore. It is for entertainment, if you are a Ranger and don’t like it, play better next time.
“Shut up, have you ever played the game? I’d have my penis out if I scored four goals. I’d have my penis out, stroking it.” -Joe Thornton
I’m not a Ranger fan, I’m one of the ::counts heads in the room:: seven Devils fans in existence.
Like I said, I’m not saying that the goal wasn’t awesome, but hockey (moreso than other sports, I’d argue) has a level of respect among the players. Some people could argue that “unwritten rules” are bullshit, and that’s fine. But if you’re going to run up the score in THAT fashion, than one of those unwritten rules is that you or someone on your team pays for it. And tell Joe I played collegiate hockey.