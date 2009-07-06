WE CAN EDIT THAT LAST PART OUT

We make it a priority to give living athletes priority over dead ones, but this particular free runner figures he might split the difference with a little parkour of his own. Hey, kid! Watch out for the–the…box? That green metal box just hanging on the wall there? Is that a French head magnet? Because it’s working awesomely. On the Frenchies, anyway.
It’s fitting the French would come up with an artistic way to flee.
That box must be German.
That was awesome. First time all day I’ve laughed.
Please, Punte, this is America and that thing is a Freedom Head Magnet.
I wonder what he said after he ate it.