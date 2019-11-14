Alex Trebek (and everyone on Twitter) nearly broke down in tears during an episode of Jeopardy! that aired this week after contestant Dhruv Gaur wrote “we love you, Alex!” as his “Final Jeopardy” answer. As Gaur explained on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, his “Jeopardy Tournament of Champions” appearance taped in mid-September, “right after Alex had actually announced publicly that he was going to re-enter chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer,” so his message was intended to speak for everyone who has spent decades watching Trebek dunk on contestants.

“He had come back to the green room and talked to all the contestants who were on the tournament. And we could really tell that, like, it was tough for him,” Gaur continued. “So when I got up there, obviously I wasn’t going to win the game or anything,” because James Holzhauer is an unstoppable machine, “so I was like, I could try to figure out the right answer, or I could do something for this person who might need it right now.”

Gaur lost $1,995 of his $2,000 with the incorrect answer, but he gained millions of fans. And he’s not doing paying heartfelt tribute to the gameshow host with the most:

Gaur also said on [The Ellen DeGeneres Show] that he and his fellow tournament contestants are playing along at home tonight and Friday and will donate $1 per correct answer to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. He invites viewers to join the challenge. DeGeneres surprised Gaur with a $25,000 check for the Foundation, as well as a 75-inch TV for himself.

Watch the emotional moment below.

Trebek: "What is 'We love you…' oh, that's very kind. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/z3qE8GxNam — Mark (@tole_cover) November 12, 2019

(Via Deadline)